JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $6.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. JOANN has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JOANN by 920.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth $122,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

