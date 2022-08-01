JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €18.50 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on ENI in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

ENI Stock Up 5.8 %

ETR ENI opened at €11.72 ($11.96) on Monday. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

