JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 4,350” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.41) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,106.67 ($49.48).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,901 ($47.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,615.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,708.36. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,986.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($42.42) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,969.10). Insiders have acquired 690 shares of company stock worth $2,482,790 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

