JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.12. 4,543,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.