JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,068 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 93,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $51.13.

