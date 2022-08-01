JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys 1,510 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $353.19. 39,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,932. The company has a market cap of $343.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day moving average of $348.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

