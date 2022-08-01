JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 178 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Baidu by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

Baidu Trading Down 1.2 %

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.44. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.