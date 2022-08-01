JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 1,870 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,227,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

