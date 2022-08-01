Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Kadant has set its Q2 guidance at $1.86 to $1.96 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $203.85 on Monday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $168.43 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

