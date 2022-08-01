Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) vs. Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Critical Review

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kaiser Group and Clean Harbors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Harbors 0 1 6 1 3.00

Profitability

Clean Harbors has a consensus price target of $126.88, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

This table compares Kaiser Group and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors 5.44% 14.82% 4.43%

Volatility and Risk

Kaiser Group has a beta of -29.73, meaning that its share price is 3,073% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaiser Group and Clean Harbors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors $3.81 billion 1.40 $203.25 million $4.15 23.55

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Kaiser Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services, and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment offers specially designed parts washers; automotive and industrial cleaning products, such as antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, mats, and spill kits; pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water and sludge, and other fluids from customers oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as remove and collect waste fluids found at metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants; and provides containerized waste, vacuum services, used motor oil collection, and contract blending and packaging services. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

