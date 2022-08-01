Kaizen Financial Strategies Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kaizen Financial Strategies trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 56,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,098. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.