Kaizen Financial Strategies Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $306.00 price objective (up previously from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.90.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.70. 7,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.29 and its 200 day moving average is $302.08. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

