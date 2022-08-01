Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases 99,839 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) by 191.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned about 1.66% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $92,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE NMI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.53. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,165. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

