Kaizen Financial Strategies Raises Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.24. 7,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.