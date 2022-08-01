Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 11,172 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.31. 27,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,334. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

