Kaizen Financial Strategies Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHJ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.17. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,425. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39.

