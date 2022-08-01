Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in July

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $167.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.55. Kardex has a 12-month low of $152.05 and a 12-month high of $337.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

