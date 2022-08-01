Karura Market Cap Tops $40.14 Million (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Karura has a total market cap of $40.14 million and $608,574.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00615702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037064 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Karura
