Kattana Price Hits $0.71 (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Kattana coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kattana has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Kattana has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $51,113.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00620537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,104,453 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

Buying and Selling Kattana

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.