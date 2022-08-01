KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

