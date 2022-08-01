KBC Group NV Acquires 1,716 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,224,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $176,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,666,000 after acquiring an additional 187,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.



NEM traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.75. 124,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,027. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.



Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.



In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,500. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.



A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.





Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

