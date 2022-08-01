KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $156,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

EL stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.