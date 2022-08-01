KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 559,659 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $103,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,451,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

