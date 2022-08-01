KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,282 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of Elevance Health worth $149,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $481.25. 3,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,885. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.47. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.15.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.