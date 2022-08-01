KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,424 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $191,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.84 and its 200 day moving average is $287.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

