KBC Group NV Has $114.94 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.23% of Synopsys worth $114,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 78.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.70.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

