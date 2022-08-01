KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.24% of American Water Works worth $71,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.14. 5,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,667. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

