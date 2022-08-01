KBC Group NV Raises Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2,690.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.65% of Citrix Systems worth $82,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.50. 1,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 67.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.