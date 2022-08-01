KBC Group NV Sells 15,709 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $91,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after purchasing an additional 312,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.61. 41,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.