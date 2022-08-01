KBC Group NV Sells 765,305 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765,305 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $77,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.
Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.62. 171,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,712,955. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.98%.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
