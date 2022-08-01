KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 68.3% in July

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of KDDI stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.04. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

Featured Stories

