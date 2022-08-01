Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. 179,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,664. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,395 shares of company stock worth $2,544,480. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

