Kevin J. Knopp Sells 5,700 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $125,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,295,164.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of MASS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,944. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $709.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

About 908 Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,294 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.