Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Keysight Technologies worth $61,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

