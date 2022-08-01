KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $910,464.76 and approximately $192,822.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00132420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032541 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

