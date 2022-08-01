Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 73.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.68. 4,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,250. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

