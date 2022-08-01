King DAG Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. King DAG has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $180,098.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, King DAG has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

