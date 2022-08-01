KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in KLA were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

KLAC stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.54. 4,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.37. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.55.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.