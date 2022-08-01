Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Monday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
