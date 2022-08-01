Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Monday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

