Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,773 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $89,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after buying an additional 452,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,200,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,321,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after buying an additional 506,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after buying an additional 73,130 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other news, Director Scott I. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,871.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Scott I. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $104,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,254.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,636 shares of company stock worth $924,312 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KTOS traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $14.90. 24,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,758. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

