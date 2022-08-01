L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

