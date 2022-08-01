Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($7.47) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.33) to GBX 550 ($6.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 574.43 ($6.92).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

LON LRE opened at GBX 445.20 ($5.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 686.50 ($8.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lancashire Company Profile

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.