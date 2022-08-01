Lancaster Investment Management Purchases 200,014 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Lancaster Investment Management boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises approximately 45.1% of Lancaster Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $38,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,949. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

