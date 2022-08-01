Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 155,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 141,595 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 897,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

