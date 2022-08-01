Lear (LEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. Lear has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lear by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.