Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WCN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

