Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Lowers Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,807,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.30. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,651. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.22.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

