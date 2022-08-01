Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases New Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises 2.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
