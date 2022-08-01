Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 1,368 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.31. 39,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,774. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.