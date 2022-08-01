Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 1,753 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $55.76. 12,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

